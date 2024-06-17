Gadkari to review progress of Zojila tunnel today

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 16

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is currently in Srinagar, has convened a high-level meeting on June 17 to review the progress of various national and strategic projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting will also include an assessment of the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which frequently experiences prolonged closures. On Saturday, the minister met Congress leader and former Sadr-e-Riyasat of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Karan Singh, at the latter’s residence in Srinagar.

Monday’s meeting would be Gadkari’s first meeting in Jammu and Kashmir after assuming office as the Transport Minister in the third Narendra Modi government. Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh, L-G Manoj Sinha and senior officials from the Highways Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir government will also participate in the meeting.

Among the numerous strategic and developmental projects under review, the Zojila tunnel project stands out. The Zojila tunnel was first conceived in 2005, but construction began in October 2020 by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 4,600 crore. Initially scheduled for completion by December 2026, the deadline has now been extended to December 2027.

The Ramban-Banihal stretch on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, which remains closed due to landslides, particularly during the rainy season, will be also under review. With the upcoming Amarnath Yatra starting on June 29 coinciding with the rainy season, the minister will review the road conditions to ensure the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims.

Project to ensure year-round Ladakh access

The Zojila project is part of the government’s initiative to construct 41 significant tunnels in J&K and Ladakh

The Zojila tunnel is a crucial link, that will provide year-round access to Ladakh, enhancing strategic mobility and reducing travel time across the Zojila pass from four hours to just 15 minutes

