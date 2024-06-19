Gadkari’s review of road projects during Eid ‘insensitive’, says Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18

As Jammu and Kashmir observed the festival of Eid-ul-Adha on Monday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan to review the progress of road and highway projects in the region. Former Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah today criticised the timing of the meeting, calling it “insensitive.”

“He would never do this on Diwali in UP or on Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. Very insensitive but then we’ve come to expect no better from this BJP Government & its J&K branch,” Omar wrote on X.

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour across J&K, with large gatherings from the Muslim community offering Eid Prayers at mosques.

Gadkari chaired a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan to review progress of road and highway projects in J&K on Monday. During the meeting, the Minister discussed important projects, including Z-Morh tunnel, Ring Road Jammu, four-laning of the Udhampur-Ramban road, different sections of Khellani– Kishtwar–Chattroo road, Chenani-Sudhmahadev section on NH-244 and various other projects under the NHAI, NHIDCL & SAMPARK.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “We are working with dedication for J&K’s strong and glorious tomorrow. The massive infrastructure push has created new employment opportunities and will also give a boost to the UT’s economy.”

During the meeting, Gadkari approved the construction of Chhatergala tunnel by the NHAI. The tunnel will link Lakhanpur with Doda via Basohli-Bani-Bhaderwah as a national highway, making it a run of just four hours.

