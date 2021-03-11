Garg is CEO of Vaishno Devi shrine board

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 7

Anshul Garg took over the charge of the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, from Ramesh Kumar, who has been posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Staff of the board organised an event to bid farewell to Kumar and welcome Garg.

Ramesh spoke about achievements despite the hardships of the pandemic during his tenure. He recalled many completed and ongoing works besides those in the pipeline and a number of initiatives for facilitation of the pilgrims. Garg said serving the shrine board was a lifetime opportunity.