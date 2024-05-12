Gataru gang kingpin, brother detained under Public Safety Act in Samba

PTI

Jammu, May 11

Two alleged criminals, including the kingpin of ‘Gataru gang’, were detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district on Saturday, police said.

Sumit Jandyal alias “Gataru” and his gangster brother Sourav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, have been booked under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

“Both the brothers are involved in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a serious threat to public peace and order,” a police spokesperson said, adding the gang is involved in various cases including attempt to murder, robbery, breach of peace, extortion, cheating and land grabbing.

He said they are notorious criminals and multiple cases stand registered against them. “Following their repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention orders were issued by the Samba District Magistrate based on detailed dossiers prepared by Samba SSP,” the spokesperson said.

