Gataru gang kingpin, brother detained under Public Safety Act in Samba

Jammu, May 11
Two alleged criminals, including the kingpin of ‘Gataru gang’, were detained under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district on Saturday, police said.
Sumit Jandyal alias “Gataru” and his gangster brother Sourav Gupta, both residents of Vijaypur, have been booked under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.
“Both the brothers are involved in criminal activities in an organised manner, thus posing a serious threat to public peace and order,” a police spokesperson said, adding the gang is involved in various cases including attempt to murder, robbery, breach of peace, extortion, cheating and land grabbing.
He said they are notorious criminals and multiple cases stand registered against them. “Following their repeated engagement in criminal activities, detention orders were issued by the Samba District Magistrate based on detailed dossiers prepared by Samba SSP,” the spokesperson said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...