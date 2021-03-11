Gen Pande in Ladakh, reviews troops' preparedess along LAC

New Delhi, May 12
Army Chief General Manoj Pande reached Leh today as part of his three-day visit to Ladakh. He carried out a review of military preparedness along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. This is his first visit to the region after assuming office as Army Chief on April 30.
Commanders briefed him at the headquarters of the Fire and Fury Corps in Leh about the situation in eastern Ladakh, a treeless cold desert, that shares the 832-km boundary (Line of Actual Control) with China. The militaries of both India and China have been locked in a stand-off since April 2020.
“The high level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted," the Army said in a statement.
General Pande, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who heads the Northern Command, and Lieutenant General A Sengupta of the 14 Corps, called on Lieutenant Governer Radha Krishna Mathur.
“This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the Army's role in developmental activities in Ladakh,” the Army said.
It said General Pande would visit forward areas in eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the LAC. The Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for guarding the LAC in Ladakh. Gen Pande's visit to Ladakh came three days after he said China's intention had been to keep "alive" the overall boundary question with India though it remains the "basic" issue between the two countries. (With PTI inputs)
1st visit as Army Chief
- This is General Manoj Pande’s first visit outside Delhi after taking over as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on April 30.
- At the Fire and Fury Corps’ Leh headquarters, commanders briefed him on situation in eastern Ladakh.
168 terrorists active: Army
- At least 168 terrorists are operating in J&K while 75, including 21 foreigners, have been killed this year, Army officials said.
- In 2021, security forces eliminated 180 militants, out of which 18 were foreigners, and caught 495 overground workers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Food, oil prices push inflation to 8-year high
Soars to 7.79 per cent in April from 6.95 per cent in March ...
NIA arrests Chhota Shakeel’s 2 aides for handling activities, financial transactions of Dawood’s crime syndicate
Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59) and Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh (51) w...
US in close touch with India on standing up against Russian aggression: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says she is sure Presi...
Police academy drug probe hints at role of at least 8 cops; 2 held under NDPS Act so far
5 constables, 2 head constables, Class IV worker involved