Gen Pande reviews preparedness at LoC

New Delhi, July 15
General Manoj Pande, Army Chief, visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K to review the operational preparedness, officials said on Saturday.
The Army also tweeted pictures from his visit and interaction with some of the troops deployed in the forward areas. “He was briefed by commanders on ground about the anti-infiltration grid. He also interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and lauded them,” the Army tweeted.
