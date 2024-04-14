Gen Zorawar remembered on birth anniversary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 13

Tributes were paid to Dogra era warrior and military strategist general Zorawar Singh on his birth anniversary. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid a wreath at the statue of the warrior during a commemorative event organised by Jammu and Kashmir Ex-Services League.

“General Zorawar Singh was a true national hero and remains a source of inspiration for the people across the country. The unparalleled courage, valour and dedication of one of the greatest military commanders of the world will continue to inspire the generations,” Sinha said.

Director General of Police RR Swain, General officer Commanding, 26 Infantry Division, Major General Gaurav Gautam, President, J-K Ex-Services League, Lt Gen RK Sharma (retd) and other prominent personalities also paid their homage to general Zorawar Singh on the occasion.

Zorawar Singh, a military general who served under Raja Gulab Singh of Jammu, is remembered for his powerful military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, and Tibet and his immense contribution to the Dogra empire’s expansion.

