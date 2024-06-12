Germany to help enhance water security in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 11

In a significant step towards enhancing water security and climate adaptation in rural India, Secretary, Rural Development, Ladakh, Amit Sharma, chaired a meeting with the representatives from German Development Co-operation at the Civil Secretariat in Leh.

The meeting focused on the Indo-German Bilateral Water Security and Climate Adaptation Project, a collaborative initiative, involving the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

At the outset, the technical advisor of the German Development Co-operation delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining the project’s objectives, strategies and expected outcomes. The presentation highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing water scarcity and improving climate resilience in rural communities across India, with a particular emphasis on the unique challenges faced by the Ladakh region.

Amit Sharma highlighted the importance of such international collaborations in tackling critical issues related to water security and climate change. He further shared that this project is a testament to the strong bilateral ties between India and Germany and reflects shared commitment to fostering sustainable development in rural areas.

Sharma also advised Sajjad Qadri, Director, Rural Development, Ladakh, who also happens to be the Nodal Officer of the Indo-German Bilateral Project, to expedite its implementation and ensure its swift execution, especially in the ongoing WDC-PMKSY scheme here.

Sharma mentioned that this important meeting also provided a platform for discussing the integration of innovative water management practices, capacity-building initiatives, and community-driven approaches to climate adaptation. Participants and attendees explored various avenues for leveraging technological advancements and traditional knowledge systems to enhance the resilience of rural communities against the impacts of climate change.

Representatives from the German Development Co-operation also re-affirmed their commitment and active participation in this ongoing project. They emphasised the need for a co-ordinated approach to ensure the successful implementation of project activities and the achievement of desired outcomes.

