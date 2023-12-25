Get all colleges evaluated by NAAC, says Chief Secy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 24

In order to have quality higher education, National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation of all degree colleges of Jammu and Kashmir should be done at the earliest, said Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo while discussing important issues pertaining to Higher Education Department on Saturday.

He was chairing a meeting to take stock of the functioning of the higher education institutions of the UT. Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Director, Colleges, and other senior officers of the department attended the meeting. The Chief Secretary observed that the quality of higher education institutions has a direct bearing on the potential of human resource of that area. He maintained that the right kind of grooming and capacity building of youth in such institutions can safeguard their future for better.

He stressed on the necessity of securing ‘A and above grade’ for at least each district college that had been established here decades before. He stated that with little more interventions as per the NAAC guidelines, these colleges are poised to attain this grade with ease.

Dulloo also enjoined upon to make skilling part of the courses by ensuring tie up with industries, paramedical colleges, skill institutes like Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana. He emphasised that youth of J&K should be given opportunity to hone their skills, which will have a great impact on boosting the employment opportunities across the UT.

He said partnership with industry in producing qualified manpower fit for addressing its requirements be undertaken on priority wherein tours to industries be started along with arranging the lectures by industry people.

Dulloo also enquired about the status of Institutions Innovation Councils (IICs) in J&K wherein it was apprised that around 20 colleges have been identified for the same. A work done report in this aspect was sought with a specific focus on kickstarting innovation and entrepreneurship-related activities promptly for the UT youth.

It was also emphasised that department shall prioritise the delivery of high-quality online courses to maximise student enrolment on the portal. This initiative shall provide students with various benefits, including skill courses, akin to the successful model of the DAKSH KISAN portal developed by the UT for farmers.

During this meeting, the Chief Secretary also took insights into other issues faced by the higher education department. He enquired about the implementation of New Education Policy in the UT, position of faculty in degree colleges, functioning of engineering colleges and infrastructure building for newly established colleges.

In his presentation, Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Alok Kumar apprised the meeting about the initiatives taken by the department in furthering the impact and reach of higher education in J&K. He said the UT currently has nine universities in addition to 142 government and 208 private colleges.

He further added that out of these colleges, 65 are NAAC accredited including 5 colleges having ‘A & above’ grade. He said four year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) has been rolled out in all concerned institutions since last year and students will now be able to get an undergraduate ‘Honours’ degree after completing four years, instead of three, along the lines of international standards.

It was also revealed that as per NIRF rankings, Kashmir and Jammu University stand at rank 33 and 63, respectively.

