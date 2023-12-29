Gharana wetland abuzz as migratory birds arrive

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 28

Situated near the International Border (IB) with Pakistan in RS Pura of Jammu, Gharana wetland is buzzing with activity as thousands of migratory birds from as far as Central Asia are making their way to the area.

At least 5,000 bar-headed geese, 3500 common teal, nearly 40 gadwall and northern pintail among many other species of birds have made Gharana wetland their temporary home for the winters. As the temperature plummets in Central Asian and other countries, these birds make their way to the wetland where they find it bearable to spend three-four months.

Gharana wetland is reached after crossing a maze of lanes through villages of RS Pura.

Pammi Sharma, Deputy Forest Officer, Gharana, said the birds started coming a fortnight ago and their peak will reach in January when the cold increases. He said that special arrangements have been made for the migratory birds. At least 25,000 fish were released in the wetland for the birds who eat them. “We provide them sprouted wheat which the bar-headed geese are fond of. Arrangements for fish in the wetland have also been made in case need arises for those species who feed on them,” said Sharma.

He informed that the number of bar-headed geese, which is the main attraction at the wetland, will reach nearly 10,000 next month. A total of 64 species of birds are found at Gharana.

“These birds start their journey from Central Asian countries and Russia as they face challenge to find feed due to severe winters. At Gharana, they find enough feed to sustain them for months due to which they come here every year,” said Sharma. Interestingly the droppings by these birds become fertilisers and help in growth of crops, claimed Sharma. Development works including parking and road infrastructure are being executed in the area of Gharana wetland and adjoining Suchetgarh border belt to attract more tourists and visitors to the area.

“The Wildlife Protection Department has taken a slew of measures to promote tourist footfall in Gharana wetland like development of parking facilities, construction of separate road out of village for easy access to wetland by the visitors, procurement of 2 portable toilet units, installation of signages and display boards along the roads and crossings for wider publicity,” an official informed.

