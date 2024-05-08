Ghat in Banda Bahadur memory historic step: Tarun Vijay

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Former MP and chairman of the Uttarakhand War Memorial, Tarun Vijay, today said that the establishment of a ghat on the Chenab river in the memory of Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur has created history in the annals of J&K.

“Originally a Dogra Rajput from J&K, who later became Sikh and was blessed by Guru Govind Singh ji Maharaj, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur organised an army and defeated Mughals, freeing Punjab from their rule,” he said in a statement. “The ghat work has started and now the entire community hopes that the work on Baba Banda Bahadur museum will also start very soon,” the statement said.

