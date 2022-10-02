Ghulam Nabi Azad elected chairman of his party

PTI

Jammu, October 1

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was on Saturday elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP). A resolution to this effect was passed at a founder members’ session, which was held in both Jammu and Srinagar districts, the leader said, adding the decision was unanimous.

Azad, 73, launched the DAP in Jammu on September 26 with support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators and other leaders.

His prominent aides include former deputy CM Tara Chand, former ministers Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, GM Saroori, RS Chib, Jugal Kishore, Majid Wani and Manohar Lal Sharma among others.