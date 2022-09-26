Ghulam Nabi Azad may launch party this week

Jammu, September 25

Veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who ended his more than five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, is likely to launch his party in the next couple of days. “I am inviting the media tomorrow (Monday) before the launch of the party. I am here to meet workers and leaders,” Azad informed mediapersons in a brief interaction at his residence in Jammu after his arrival from Delhi.

A close aide of the former J&K CM has confirmed the news. “He is having two back to back meetings with senior and second rung leaders later today,” he said, adding Azad would visit Srinagar on September 27. He said the name and the flag of the party had been finalised and it was a matter of a day or two before the new outfit became a reality on the political landscape of J&K. Azad, 73, quit Congress on August 26, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed”. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” the party’s entire consultative mechanism.

Over two dozen prominent Congress leaders including former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, several former ministers and legislators had also resigned in support of Azad. Two ex-MLAs, one each of the PDP and Apni Party, also followed suit.

He had earlier said that his top agenda would be to get restored J&K’s statehood and protect the land and job rights of its residents. — PTI

