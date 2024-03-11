Ghulam Nabi Azad says National Conference, PDP misled people with self-rule slogans

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 10

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party fooled the people in the name of self-rule and autonomy.

“Why do NC and PDP no longer raise these slogans? They fooled the people, enjoyed power, and caused the deaths of innocent people,” Azad said addressing a public meeting in Kokernag.

He said these parties have exploited Kashmiris over the years, by raising slogans advocating autonomy and self-rule. He said the MPs of the National Conference remained silent on Article 370 while he actively protested in Parliament against its revocation.

He said he is committed to championing the cause of people and ensuring their voices are heard on the national level. He gave a call for unity, cautioning that these parties may ally with anyone for power but will not do justice to the people. “They will only use and exploit the voters.”

“My grandfather was originally from Kokernag. We moved to Doda, but there’s a special connection between us. Let us rebuild that relationship. Anantnag has always been in my heart. I have established a medical college, degree college, hospitals, and schools here,” Azad said. “I want to do even more for this district, especially for Kokernag. Give me a chance to serve,” Azad said.

He also highlighted his efforts in granting land rights to the poor through the Roshni scheme. He said when the government attempted to seize the land, he was the sole voice to speak up, halting the bulldozers. He said he will restore the Roshni scheme if elected to power.

Azad said there is urgency of tackling unemployment, promising to address the issue once elected to power. He said it is important to provide loans to those who are not highly educated, enabling them to start businesses and earn a livelihood. He said the untapped potential of tourism that needs to be boosted, expressing regret over not being able to complete his term as Chief Minister. “If given the chance, I would have sanctioned more tourism projects to harness this potential,” Azad said.

Azad also pledged to focus on building roads, hospitals, and furthering development .

