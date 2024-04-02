Ghulam Nabi Azad to contest from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat

PTI

Srinagar, April 2

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha election from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, his party DPAP said.

Azad left the Congress in 2022, ending his five-decade-long association with the party, and floated his own political outfit-Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).

"Today, the core committee of DPAP met and we have decided that (party president) Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Anantnag-Rajouri seat," DPAP leader Taj Mohiuddin told reporters here.

This will be the first Lok Sabha election for Azad after he lost from Udhampur constituency in 2014 to BJP leader Jitendra Singh.

On the possibility of an alliance with the Apni Party of Altaf Bukhari, Mohiuddin said no progress had been made on that front.

"We are short of time and there was not much headway in talks. So it is better they do their bit and we do ours. They were not in any case interested in Anantnag seat," he added.

Mohiuddin said candidates for other Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir will be decided in due course.

