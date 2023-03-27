Ghulam Nabi Azad: Won’t allow outsiders to buy land if elected

Jammu, March 26
Ghulam Nabi Azad, chairman of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), on Sunday reiterated that only the people of J&K had the right over its resources. He said he would bring laws in the state Assembly to bar outsiders from purchasing land in J&K and secure jobs if elected to power.
Azad, while addressing a public meeting in Kathua, said, “Despite making tall claims to offer abundant job opportunities to local youth, the present regime has failed miserably. It is snatching the land from locals.” “No government has the right to snatch the livelihood of people rather it is bound to offer more economic opportunities. While the present regime took some positive steps that benefited the people, all that was washed away after it imposed anti-people decisions like land eviction order, property tax and contracts to outsiders,” he said.
