Ghulam Nabi Azad’s DPAP allotted ‘bucket’ symbol for Lok Sabha poll

Jammu, March 22
The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Friday allotted the ‘bucket’ symbol by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A party spokesperson said the Election Commission had allotted ‘bucket’ as the election symbol for the elections to the Democratic Progressive Azad Party.
Interestingly, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party is in talks with Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party for an alliance. Azad is likely to contest from the Anantnag constituency. The talks are in advanced stage and party leadership may make an announcement within coming week.
Azad had earlier urged the Election Commission of India to hold the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir one month after the Lok Sabha elections.
