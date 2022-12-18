Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party announces office-bearers

PTI

Jammu, December 17

Nearly three months after launching his party, Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday appointed three former ministers — Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and GM Saroori — as vice-chairmen of the party.

Salman Nizami was given the responsibility of the chief party spokesperson. Jugal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Amin Bhat are provincial presidents.