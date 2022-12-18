Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party announces office-bearers

Jammu, December 17
Nearly three months after launching his party, Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday appointed three former ministers — Tara Chand, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed and GM Saroori — as vice-chairmen of the party.
Salman Nizami was given the responsibility of the chief party spokesperson. Jugal Kishore Sharma and Mohammad Amin Bhat are provincial presidents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...