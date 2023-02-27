Ghulam Nabi Azad’s son enters active politics; joins the long list of political heirs

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 27

Saddam Nabi Azad, son of former J-K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, has joined his father in active politics. He formally joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which was launched by his father last year, on Monday. He is a businessman and has pursued his studies from England.

Saddam, 41, participated in the Youth Interaction Programme held at Srinagar on Sunday along with his father and senior party leaders.

While he shared the stage with the party leaders, he did not address the convention. It was his first public appearance in the Kashmir valley.

“We welcome Saddam Nabi Azad for deciding to join active politics. Given his exposure and vision, he will be a guiding force for our youth. We are looking forward to his contribution,” said RS Chib, general secretary, DPAP.

“Saddam was already working behind the scenes to improve the functioning of our party. But now he has formally decided to join and engage in active politics. He has a vision, mission and energy to share for his people in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Salman Nizami, DPAP chief spokesman.

Addressing the rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he asked his son to travel to the length and breadth of the valley as a commoner, without any security.

“I told him that way you can get to know what the people think and want in reality. Otherwise, people will show us unrealistic pictures,” he said.

The former union minister said Saddam went around to even those places where he has not been in recent times.

“This is the way to learn,” he added.

Later, in a tweet, Azad expressed happiness over his son’s entry into politics and expressed hope that he would live up to the expectations of the people.

“Attended a youth interaction programme at Srinagar. Listening to our youth and creating diverse job opportunities for them will be my priority if voted to power. I am glad to see my son Saddam Azad actively joining politics. I hope he lives up to people’s expectations!” Azad wrote on Twitter.

He floated the party in September last year after parting his ways with the Congress.

Saddam joins a long list of political heirs in the erstwhile state. Omar Abdullah, son of former Union minister and NC president Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, daughter of former Union Home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Sajad Lone, son of mainstream-turned separatist leader Abdul Gani Lone, and Salman Anees Soz, son of former union minister Saifuddin Soz are among the notable scions who have joined politics in JK.

