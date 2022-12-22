Girl killed, 10 hurt in Baramulla accident

PTI

Srinagar: A teenaged girl was killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in Baramulla district on Wednesday, the police said. “The accident happened due to collision of three vehicles on Baramulla-Handwara road in Rafiabad area,” a police officer said. IANS

Man injured in blast near Army range

Rajouri/Jammu: A man was injured in a blast near the Army’s firing practice range in Rajouri district on Wednesday. Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place. He is under treatment at a hospital. PTI

Kidnapped Samba girl found in Pune

Jammu: A minor girl allegedly kidnapped last month from Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district was found in Pune and her abductor was arrested, the police said on Wednesday. The girl had gone missing on November 16.