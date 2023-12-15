Girls’ cricket team from Kashmir to play in Pune

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

16 girl cricketers from Kashmir, who have been trained by the Army, are set to play matches in Pune where they have been invited by an NGO. The girls met Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, on Thursday.

In 2021, the Army came up with an idea of conducting a cricket championship of girls in Kupwara. Under ‘Operation Sadhbhavana’, the same was organised wherein six teams participated in the inaugural edition.

Army continued its efforts to motivate more participants and in 2022, the number of teams increased to 14. Seeing the enthusiasm, ASEEM Foundation, a Pune-based NGO working for youth and women empowerment in the border regions, proposed an idea of conducting practice and exhibition matches for selected girl cricket players at Pune.

In 2023, while conducting the yearly championship, 16 girls were selected for a tour to Pune. These girls were then trained by resident players and an ‘Operation Sadhbhavana’ project was sought for their kits and movement from Kupwara to Pune and back.

“Accordingly, a team of 16 players along with Officer in Charge (Women Officer ), JCO-IC and other officials were flagged off from Patahiri Garrison on December 12 for a 14-day tour,” an Army spokesperson said.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi complimented the team members for their selection and exhorted them to imbibe the sportswoman spirit in their everyday endeavours.

