Give info on fee hike or face action, regulatory panel tells private schools in J&K

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, April 15
With admissions for the new academic session in the UT in full swing, private schools have been told by the Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee (FRF) to submit documents related to fee charged or face action.
The action came in the wake of protests by Parents’ Association of Jammu, which alleged fleecing by private schools.
Can’t overcharge
Can't overcharge
The committee said, “The private schools which fail to submit files for fixation and regulation of fee in response to earlier orders are given the final opportunity to submit information in the prescribed format. The failure to do so will attract action.”
The committee warned the schools to submit the information else new admissions for the next academic year will be withheld or a fine equivalent of 10 per cent of its revenue of the preceding year will be imposed.
“In addition, the committee may recommend to the appropriate authority to take over the management of the private school till it submits a proposal. Once the management is taken over, the government shall appoint an administrator not below the rank of an SDM as administrative head to ensure its smooth functioning,” the committee order read.
Meanwhile, the parents’ association held a protest demonstration against the alleged fleecing by private schools. Amit Kapoor, president of the association, said the excess fee charged by the schools should be refunded to the parents.
