 Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting : The Tribune India

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Foreign delegates being welcomed as they arrive to participate in the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, in Srinagar, Monday, May 22, 2023. PTI



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 22

At least 122 G-20 delegates, many of them global leaders, reached Srinagar on Monday amidst tight security along the roads they will be using over the next three days.

The delegation, led by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, arrived at Srinagar International Airport from New Delhi via a chartered flight at 10:30 am.

They were received by Joint Secretary G-20 Bhavna Saxena and other top civil and police officers.

Upon their arrival at the airport, they were showered with flowers and traditional music was played.

From the airport, they proceeded to Lalit Grand Palace Srinagar and Vivanta Dal View, where G-20 delegates and industry invitees will be staying, respectively.

According to officials, they will have lunch at the Royal Spring Golf Course before departing for the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

"Just landed in beautiful Srinagar for the G-20 3rd Working Group Meeting on Tourism. Looking forward to discovering the wonderful sustainable tourism destination and experience in J&K," tweeted Singapore's High Commissioner in India, Simon Wong.

An event focusing on 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' will be organised, with the aim of promoting film tourism strategies.

A draft 'National Strategy on Film Tourism' will be unveiled, providing a roadmap for leveraging the role of films in promoting tourist destinations.

Officials said that Spain, Singapore, and Mauritius will discuss film tourism.

J&K Tourism will release a film called "Paradise Valley" about Kashmir

In addition to the conference sessions, delegates will have the chance to explore the enchanting Dal Lake and other local attractions. They will be taken for a shikara ride on Dal Lake in the evening.

Delegates will also visit the Art and Craft Bazaar organised by the state government, showcasing local handicrafts and the work of artisans, emphasising the importance of community participation. They will also have a 'hands-on' experience through DIY activities at the Craft Bazaar.

At 20:30 hours, the delegates will leave for their respective hotels.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is currently under a heightened state of security to host the G-20 Working Group meeting. The city is enveloped in an unprecedented security blanket, with the deployment of Marine commandos, National Security Guards (NSG), and various other security forces.

Security forces personnel, many of them in grey-color civvies and others hiding behind G-20 posters to decrease the visibility of soldiers on the ground, are manning all the roads to be used by the G-20 leaders. The three-day G-20 Tourism Working Group meetings will take place in Srinagar starting today.

The Marines, also known as Marcos, have taken charge of securing Dal Lake, which surrounds the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), the designated venue for the G-20 meeting. They have been conducting domination exercises in boats and shikaras on the waterbody for the past week.

Alongside the police and paramilitary forces, NSG commandos have been conducting area domination exercises, including thorough searches at Lal Chowk, Hyderpora, and other localities along the roads to be used by the G-20 leaders.

To ensure a secure environment, a comprehensive three-tier security arrangement has been put in place. The security grid consists of the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The extensive presence of security forces personnel is a precautionary measure against potential terrorist threats that may aim to disrupt the G-20 event in Kashmir.

One of the planned venues for the G-20 delegates was Gulmarg, a renowned health and ski resort. However, due to logistical reasons and not security concerns, the venue has been canceled. Officials clarified that the cancellation was an isolated decision.

As a precautionary measure, several prominent schools in Srinagar have been temporarily closed until May 25. Furthermore, Kashmiri Pandit employees and employees from other minority groups have been advised not to attend their duties during this period.

In the lead-up to the G-20 meeting, the police and security forces have initiated a major crackdown, detaining and arresting numerous suspects and separatists in different parts of Kashmir.

The Ministry of Tourism is also actively promoting local products from Kashmir by presenting delegates with souvenirs from the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative. These souvenirs include Paper Mache Boxes, renowned for their intricate patterns and designs; saffron from Pampore, known as the "saffron capital of India"; Kawa cups and Brass Spoons, integral elements of Kashmiri cuisine; and Walnuts sourced from Anantnag, Shopian, and Kupwara, famous for their quality and popularity in India and abroad.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Nation

No form or identity proof required for exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

4
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

5
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

6
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

7
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

9
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

10
World

‘Persona non grata’: Georgia's national airline bans President; here's why

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

Plea to be heard on May 26

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon