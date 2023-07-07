GMC principal’s office raided in forgery case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 6

Crime Branch Jammu on Thursday conducted searches at the office of the principal of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, in a case related to alleged age tampering by her to get undue advantage in her career.

The Crime Branch had recently registered a case against Sharma for tampering with her age documents. She was booked under different Sections of forgery and cheating among others.

A police team reached GMC Jammu in the morning and started searching in Sharma’s office. It has been learnt that some documents were confiscated from her office which will be used in the case.

The case was registered on the basis of a written complaint filed by one Manu Gupta against Sharma, alleging that the latter was performing her government service on the basis of forged or fabricated date of birth.

The complainant had alleged that as per the guidelines of Medical Council of India, she was not eligible for admission in MBBS at the relevant time. Sources informed that Sharma is likely to be summoned for questioning by Crime Branch in the coming days.