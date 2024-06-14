 Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant attacks in four days

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Police personnel conduct a search operation after a suspicious movement in Narwal area of Jammu. ANI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 13

A day after two militants were killed, a CRPF jawan lost his life and six security personnel were injured in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua and Doda, PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting ordering the deployment of full spectrum of the country’s counter-terror capabilities in the UT.

The PM held the review meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top officials of the security apparatus. He was given a full overview of the security-related situation in J&K.

Back-to-back strikes

  • Nine persons were killed and 33 injured after terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra in Reasi district on June 9; the bus rolled down a deep gorge after firing
  • On Tuesday, one civilian was injured after being hit by a gunshot in Kathua’s Hiranagar; later, two terrorists and one CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter there
  • The same night, six security personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists at Chattergala in Jammu’s Doda district
  • On Wednesday, yet another encounter occurred in Gandoh area of Doda district

“The Prime Minister was apprised of the counter-terror efforts that are being undertaken. He has asked the security officials to deploy the full spectrum of national counter-terror capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir,” official sources said.

PM Modi also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operation personnel in the UT. In a conversation with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the PM took stock of the ground situation in the UT. “The PM was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by local administration,” government sources said.

Doval was reappointed as NSA today, days after Modi returned to the PMO for the third straight time. Doval remains critical to anti-terror response in Jammu and Kashmir and is well known in security circles for establishing the grid that successfully offset potential backlashes in J&K following the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state in August 2019.

NSA Doval is also acknowledged as the mind behind the Indian response following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in February 2019.

PM’s review meeting came after a series of terror attacks and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir since Sunday.

On Wednesday, hours after the Kathua incident, which left one CRPF personnel dead, terrorists attacked a camp of the Special Operations Group in Doda in the fourth strike in Jammu region in four days.

Five jawans and a sub divisional special police officer were injured in the attack.

The spate of violence in Jammu commenced on June 9 with a terror attack in Reasi district where nine persons were killed and 33 injured after terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra. The bus fell into a deep gorge as a result of the firing and children were among those killed.

On Tuesday, one civilian was injured after being hit by a gunshot in Kathua’s Hiranagar; later two terrorists and one CRPF jawan were killed in an encounter there. The same night, six security personnel were injured in an encounter with terrorists at Chattergala in Doda district of Jammu. On Wednesday another encounter occurred at Gandoh in Doda.

The Congress has demanded explanation on terror attacks in Jammu and asked if the Pir Panjal range, which includes Rajouri and Poonch districts, had become a hotbed of cross-border terrorism over the past two years.

“Is it not true that 35 soldiers have been martyred in attacks in these areas alone and the terror is now spreading to the neighbouring Reasi district too?” said Congress leader Pawan Khera.

The Congress-led Opposition is gearing up to raise the issue of security in J&K in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commencing from June 24.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Doda #Jammu #Kashmir #Kathua #Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Ludhiana

Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

3
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

4
India

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

5
Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

6
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

7
India

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

8
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

9
Delhi

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

10
Trending

Mumbai doctor orders ice-cream online, stunned to find 'human finger' in it

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

IAF plane with 45 bodies of Indians takes off from Kuwait

IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians takes off from Kuwait

One from Punjab and one from Haryana among dead

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in J&K, PM tells security agencies

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Modi

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Narendra Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

6 kiosks of migrants burnt, case registered; Aujla flays incident

Hold MC elections, clean up civic mess, BJP tells Punjab CM Mann

Hope for Ferozepur-Patti rail link revives after Bittu’s elevation as MoS Railways

Farmers protest, want transformers replaced

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

Police cannot re-arrest person out on bail sans permission if new offences added, rules court

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead