‘Golden joint’ on Chenab unveiled

Jammu, August 13
The ‘golden joint’ of the railway bridge on the Chenab river in Reasi district was unveiled on Saturday with railway officials hoisting the Tricolour here. At the height of 359 metre, the bridge is considered to be one of the tallest in the world. It is 30 metre higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. The length of the bridge is 1,315 metre.
The ceremony saw saw bursting of firecrackers and people singing the National Anthem.
Once completed, the bridge will provide direct railway connectivity to the Kashmir valley. The bridge forms a crucial link on the 111-km stretch from Katra to Banihal, which is a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the Kashmir Railway project. “This is a historic moment. The completion of the golden joint has been a long journey,” a senior official said. The term golden joint was coined by the engineers working on connecting the two ends of the deck of the bridge, he said.
359 m above riverbed
Located 359 m above riverbed, the 1.3-km bridge is 30 m higher than Eiffel Tower in Paris.
