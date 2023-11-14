Google Translate urged to include Nastaliq

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 13

Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK), the prominent literary organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, has launched an online petition urging Google to incorporate the approved script Nastaliq for the Kashmiri language into its translation services. AMK president Amin Bhat reported a remarkable response to the online petition, expressing optimism that Google Translate would consider their request. Bhat, also a renowned playwright, emphasised the crucial role of technology in preserving language, citing the need to connect the tech-savvy younger generation with the cultural heritage.

“Our constitution drafted in 1971 aspired for the introduction of Kashmiri at the university and college level and its adoption as the official language of J&K. Today, with tireless efforts, that dream is a reality. Similarly, language preservation is now reliant on technology,” stated the AMK president.

The online petition highlighted that over 7.1 million people globally speak Kashmiri, emphasising its ancient roots, strong literary traditions spanning eight centuries, and its contribution to human values, peace, interfaith harmony and literature.

Nastaliq, derived from the Persian words means superscription and style, is a script used for writing several languages, including Urdu and Kashmiri. It is a calligraphic script that originated in the 14th century in the Persian script tradition.

The literary organisation expressed eagerness to collaborate with Google, offering linguistic resources, expert support and a prescribed grammar to expedite the process. Highlighting the economic significance of Kashmiri as a currency language in J&K, the petition underscored that its inclusion in Google Translate would facilitate trade, commerce and daily transactions, contributing to the economic empowerment of millions.

The petition urged Google to initiate a dialogue with the Kashmiri community for the same.

