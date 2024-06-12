Governance reforms to continue: Jitendra Singh

PTI

New Delhi, June 11

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said revolutionary good governance reforms undertaken in the last decade would continue to increase citizen centricity.

Assuming charge as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at his North Block office here, he said this third term of the NDA government would be a continuity of the work done over the last 10 years under the previous two dispensations headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Udhampur