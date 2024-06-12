Governance reforms to continue: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, June 11
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said revolutionary good governance reforms undertaken in the last decade would continue to increase citizen centricity.
Assuming charge as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions at his North Block office here, he said this third term of the NDA government would be a continuity of the work done over the last 10 years under the previous two dispensations headed by PM Narendra Modi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability