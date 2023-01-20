 Government looting people, says Rahul : The Tribune India

Government looting people, says Rahul

Government looting people, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi with ex-CM Farooq Abdullah and others at a rally in Lakhanpur on Thursday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 19

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, entered J&K through Lakhanpur in Kathua on Thursday. He accused the Centre of indulging in mass pickpocketing by diverting the attention of people and then looting them.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah among other leaders welcomed him in Lakhanpur. A ceremony to handover flag by the Punjab Congress team to J&K team was held near the statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, alleging that the saffron party had created a rift between communities and castes. “The BJP and the RSS have spread hatred. I earlier thought it ran deep but it does not and is mainly seen on television,” Gandhi said in his first stop in Jammu and Kashmir, about 90 km from Jammu.

He listed hatred, violence, unemployment and price rise as the main issues confronting the country and blamed the media for not highlighting them.

Criticising the media for “not focusing on right issues”, he said it uses topics such as Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar to divert the attention of people.

There was one more point about two Indias in making — one for poor and one for the corporate world, he said.

Injecting a personal note, Gandhi said his ancestors belonged to this land and he felt he was returning home. “I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and have come to you with a bowed head,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi said he had been walking about seven hours a day, covering 25 km each day, but nobody was tired as some people had predicted.

Gandhi started walking from Kanyakumari in September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30. The distance yet to be covered is over 360 km.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who made his second appearance in the yatra, made a passionate wish saying “before I close my eyes, I want to see my secular Hindustan again where everyone is respected”.

Hatred, violence, inflation key issues

Rahul Gandhi listed hatred, violence, unemployment and price rise as the main issues confronting the country. He blamed the media for not highlighting them.

(With PTI inputs)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Singer Shakira caught husband Gerard Pique cheating on her because of a jam jar

2
Nation

Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal 'molested, dragged' by 'drunk car driver' for 15 metres

3
Punjab

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

4
World

BBC documentary on PM Modi a propaganda piece, designed to push discredited narrative: India

5
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

6
World

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

7
Delhi

SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal's name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

8
Diaspora

48-year-old Sikh man in UK sentenced for smashing window with hockey stick

9
Nation

In a first, 108 women Army officers to get ‘command' assignments

10
World

Usain Bolt's $12 million is missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Don't Miss

View All
Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Health Secy’s timely CPR saves visitor’s life
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Secretary's timely CPR saves visitor's life

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal
Himachal

Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Top News

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Guj riots

Colonial mindset: MEA slams BBC documentary on Gujarat riots

Sees agenda behind propaganda | Well-researched, says broadc...

No talks till Pak shuns terror: MEA on Sharif’s offer

No talks till Pakistan shuns terror: MEA on Shehbaz Sharif's offer

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Terrorism alive in J-K, can be ended only by holding dialogue with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Says Kashmiri Pandits need a balm on their wounds which is p...

Protesting wrestlers threaten to move court

Protesting Indian wrestlers threaten to move court

Want WFI disbanded | Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assures o...

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Hold 10 fake registries | No mention of khasra nos.


Cities

View All

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

AAP MLA, Mayor at loggerheads over General House meet in hotel

Two die of ‘asphyxia’ at marriage palace

PETA demands ban on spiked bits, says these cause pain, injury to horses

Areas that are major traffic bottlenecks need attention

Property tax recovery hit as staff deputed on delimitation duty

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Tough task for Cong in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

HC stays Mohali Mayor’s removal as MC councillor

Integrated command centre to charge depts for using services

10 UT heritage items up for auction in US today

23-yr-old stabbed to death in Sector 38

Eyes on UT BJP chief as Sood's term ends

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

AAP MLAs seek suspension of Chief Secretary

Student stabs teacher, nabbed

Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Jalandhar: Latifpura demolition throws up shady land deals; FIR against 4

Cop, 3 others killed in hit-and-run

Kapurthala man run over by vehicle in US

Delimitation meet on Jan 23; resurvey still not complete

Man falls to death

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Gang of snatchers, thieves busted, 3 held after chase

Huge amount of waste removed from Sidhwan Canal in 15 days

Shop theft case cracked, worker among three nabbed

Man held with heroin

Gangster Dhilwan dies at Ludhiana hospital

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

Punjabi varsity faculty members seek Chancellor’s intervention

At last meet, councillors blame MC officials for delay in projects

Vigilance Bureau nabs scribe for taking Rs 50K bribe