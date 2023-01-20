Government looting people, says Rahul

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 19

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, entered J&K through Lakhanpur in Kathua on Thursday. He accused the Centre of indulging in mass pickpocketing by diverting the attention of people and then looting them.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah among other leaders welcomed him in Lakhanpur. A ceremony to handover flag by the Punjab Congress team to J&K team was held near the statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP, alleging that the saffron party had created a rift between communities and castes. “The BJP and the RSS have spread hatred. I earlier thought it ran deep but it does not and is mainly seen on television,” Gandhi said in his first stop in Jammu and Kashmir, about 90 km from Jammu.

He listed hatred, violence, unemployment and price rise as the main issues confronting the country and blamed the media for not highlighting them.

Criticising the media for “not focusing on right issues”, he said it uses topics such as Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar to divert the attention of people.

There was one more point about two Indias in making — one for poor and one for the corporate world, he said.

Injecting a personal note, Gandhi said his ancestors belonged to this land and he felt he was returning home. “I am going back to my roots, I know the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and have come to you with a bowed head,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi said he had been walking about seven hours a day, covering 25 km each day, but nobody was tired as some people had predicted.

Gandhi started walking from Kanyakumari in September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30. The distance yet to be covered is over 360 km.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who made his second appearance in the yatra, made a passionate wish saying “before I close my eyes, I want to see my secular Hindustan again where everyone is respected”.

