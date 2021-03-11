Government okays scheme for promotion of staff in J&K under PM package

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8

To streamline the career progression of Kashmiri Pandit employees engaged under the Prime Minister’s Development Package, the Administrative Council of the J&K administration on Wednesday approved a scheme for their promotion.

This will remove the bottleneck in the career progression of employees appointed under the PM package.

The meeting took place under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The scheme envisages maintaining separate seniority for Kashmiri Migrant employees appointed under the PM package by respective appointing departments, which will run parallel to the seniority of regular employees and take effect from the date of appointment against the supernumerary posts under the PM Package.

Accordingly, the Administrative Council sanctioned the creation of pre-facto supernumerary posts at corresponding higher levels to pave way for timely career progression of Kashmiri Migrant employees, by reducing the supernumerary posts at lower levels in the same ratio. However, these promotions will be based on seniority and eligibility requirements as per the recruitment rules.

All posts under the PM package have been re-designated as divisional level posts in the Kashmir division. The implementation of the scheme will be monitored at the highest level to ensure the eligible employees avail the benefits at the earliest.

In 2009, PM’s package was rolled out for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants to the Kashmir valley, which included various incentives like housing, employment, and transit accommodations.

Elevation as per seniority, eligibility

All posts under the PM package have been re-designated as divisional-level positions in the Kashmir division. The new structure will provide avenues for in-situ promotion to all PM package employees as per their eligibility and seniority.