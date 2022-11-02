Government rolls out services to ease biz activities in J&K

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 1

To attract investments and also give a boost to the industrial sector, the J&K government on Tuesday rolled out several services with designated officials to ensure the processing in stipulated time.

The step is a part of ease of doing business in J&K.

Most of the services rolled out by the government have general managers of district industries centres (DIC) as the designated officers for providing services and the Director of Industries and Commerce as the first appellate authority while the Administrative Secretary of the same department as the second appellate authority.

A senior official said the measure would also help check corruption as it would be the responsibility of the designated officers to provide the required service in stipulated time period after a person applies for the same.

The services under the Directorate of Industries and Commerce include assessment of raw material and finished goods, prior permission for substantial expansion, additional line of activity, change in location, merger of units, subsidies on diesel generator and installation of pollution control devices among others.

While the J&K government claims that it has received investment proposals worth over Rs 51,000 crore since last year, the Opposition has often criticised the administration for “doing little” for the industry and business.

For small vendors, the government has also extended certification of verification of weights and measures under these services. The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs will also register manufacturers, packers and importers under Packaged Commodities Rules within 30 days.

The change of land use that was earlier a hectic exercise will now be completed within 30 days with the district collector as the designated officer and divisional commissioner and financial commissioner (revenue) as first and second appellate authorities.

The Forest, Ecology and Environment Department will register dealers under the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules 2001 within 60 days. A fresh licence for wood-based industrial units will be issued within 120 days under the new scheme.

As per the order, a no objection certificate (NOC) for obtaining commercial water connection can be availed in 30 days.

Time-bound services to be ensured