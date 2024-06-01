Government should resolve Kashmir issue through talks: Mirwaiz

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was permitted to offer Friday prayers at the Jamia Mosque today after a four-week hiatus, said he and the Hurriyat Conference have always believed that the Kashmir issue must be resolved through dialogue for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time in recent months that Mirwaiz has spoken about the Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir issue and the need for dialogue to address it. In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said, “The Hurriyat Conference believes that the Kashmir issue must be resolved through dialogue for everlasting peace in J&K,” he added.

“By the next week, a new government will be formed in India. We hope that whoever comes to power takes a realistic and humane approach in dealing with the Kashmir imbroglio. As for me and the Hurriyat Conference, the option of dialogue and deliberation for moving forward is the best bet. If lasting peace and progress of people is our aim, our approach should also reflect it.”

“Today, I am meeting you after four Fridays. As you know, I was again put under house arrest on May 3. For four years, they detained me continuously at home, and since September last year, when they released me, they keep detaining and releasing me continuously. It’s a strange situation. The saddest part for me is being away from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid,” Mirwaiz said.

“Unfortunately, the policy of harassment continues to be pursued. I and my family members are being targeted,” he said. “Now an FIR is lodged against me and my close kin, claiming that the land and house in which I live can be confiscated and we will be evicted. The land was purchased and the house was built by my father, Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, through proper legal documentation in 1973, the year I was born. The boundary walls have remained the same since then,” Mirwaiz added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar