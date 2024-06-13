Govt approves 68 positions for UIET, Kathua campus

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 12

The Higher Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has sanctioned 68 new teaching and non-teaching positions for the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) Kathua Campus, University of Jammu.

The approval of these 68 teaching and non-teaching positions is strategically designed to enhance the quality of education, support research initiatives, and improve administrative efficiency within the institute. These new roles will provide a robust foundation for UIET to expand its academic offerings by attracting distinguished faculty and staff.

University vice-chancellor Prof Umesh Rai, stated, “This approval marks a pivotal moment in UIET’s journey towards becoming a premier institution for engineering and technology education in the northern region. The allocation of these positions will not only strengthen our academic and research capabilities but also ensure a more supportive and enriched learning environment for our students.”

Registrar Prof Rahul Gupta further added that these new positions will enable the varsity to broaden its curriculum, initiate cutting-edge research projects, and provide students with the resources and mentorship they need to excel in their respective fields.

