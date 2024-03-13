Govt bans Jammu Kashmir National Front under UAPA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The Centre on Tuesday declared Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) an unlawful association with immediate effect under the provisions of UAPA, for a period of five years.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the JKNF as an ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under Section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the Home Ministry said in a gazette notification.

The government said the JKNF has been "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country."

It said the members of the JKNF have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, it said further.

"Also the leaders and members of JKNF have been involved in mobilising violent protesters in various parts of Kashmir for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," said the notification.

The action, government said, was also taken against JKNF as it has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognised fundamentals of Indian democracy.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir