Govt developing road network in Ladakh

Govt developing road network in Ladakh

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, January 29

The government is developing a network of roads, bridges and tunnels in cold desert Ladakh where tensions between New Delhi and Beijing are high.

500-km stretch being built

  • 500 km of roads being built by different organisations in Ladakh
  • 10 bridges and eight tunnels are coming up
  • 195 km of road built/ blacktopped under PMGSY since formation of union territory
  • 255 km of roads being upgraded/built by BRO for troop mobilisation

To improve civilian connectivity, the Centre is aiming to build 500 km of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in the next few years.

This is in addition to the 255 km of strategic roads to be upgraded and built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for rapid mobilisation of troops in Ladakh.

“The Centre has sanctioned a target of 500 km inter-village road connectivity to Ladakh under the PMGSY-III,” Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department Ladakh, told The Tribune.

Sahu has asked the Ministry of Rural Development for early sanctioning of the detailed project report of the roads, considering the short working season of Ladakh.

“Since the formation of Union Territory of Ladakh, 195 km of road has been constructed and blacktopped in Ladakh under the PMGSY, providing connectivity to villages,” he said.

In addition to the PMGSY, he said, nearly 500 km of roads were being built by different organisations in Ladakh.

Also, the 230-km Kargil-Zanskar National Highway, the shortest route to Kargil via Manali, would become an all-weather road as the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd had begun the work, he said. Since, the formation of UT of Ladakh and China’s expansionist plans along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), New Delhi is in overdrive to develop a strategically important network of roads, bridges, and tunnels.

Officials say at least 10 bridges and eight tunnels are coming up in Ladakh for improving connectivity. The government is also constructing a strategically important 14 km tunnel through the rocky Zojila to reduce travel time from 3.5 hours to 15 minutes.

The tunnel will also provide logistics flexibility to the Indian Army and give it operational and strategic mobility.

Officials say the construction of the 26.6 km Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zungpal-Turtuk road has picked up pace and it will reduce travel time to 3.5 hours from the nine hours to Turtuk from Leh without crossing the treacherous Khardungla.

To ensure seamless connectivity, the BRO has taken up the construction of a 78 km road from Khalse to Battallik sector, a 70 km road from Khalsar to Shyok through Agham village, 50 km from Kargil to Dumgil, and 31 km road from Tangtse to Lukung.

These roads will connect people to tourist destinations of Turtuk, Pangong Tso, Shyok, Aryan village of Dah and Hundar in Nubra valley.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

5
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

8
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

10
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Punjab polls: Congress fields former Mayor Vishnu Sharma against Capt Amarinder in Patiala

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...

Punjab CM face: Cong begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app

Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh reports 441 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Covid-19: 5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law