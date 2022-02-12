Govt eyes China tourists for Ladakh, new skiing slopes to be identified

Our Correspondent

Jammu/Srinagar, February 11

Ladakh authorities are mulling luring tourists from “Buddhist source markets” like China. The authorities also plan to promote the iconic hills of Kargil and Drass sector that witnessed action in the 1999 India-Pakistan war.

In its draft — A Tourism Vision for Ladakh, authorities say there are around 35 Buddhist monasteries that thrive on donations made by tourists and locals.

“Creatives may be used as part of Incredible India 2.0 campaign in Buddhist source markets such as China, Japan, Korea, etc.,” it reads. Authorities says the monasteries are visited by lakhs of tourists every year and can thus be an ideal place to set up souvenir stores and promote local products as well as crafts.

The draft proposes to identify new ski slopes in Kargil, Drass and Zanskar ranges for tourists. The ministry has invited suggestions and feedback for its draft.

Tsering Norbu, a Leh-based tour operator, said that the draft had proposed several new changes that would attract more tourists. “We hope that the draft materialises soon and the tourist operators who have suffered losses due to Covid in the past two years are benefited,” he added. The tourism sector contributes 50% of Ladakh’s GDP.

