Govt eyes China tourists for Ladakh, new skiing slopes to be identified

Jammu/Srinagar, February 11
Ladakh authorities are mulling luring tourists from “Buddhist source markets” like China. The authorities also plan to promote the iconic hills of Kargil and Drass sector that witnessed action in the 1999 India-Pakistan war.
In its draft — A Tourism Vision for Ladakh, authorities say there are around 35 Buddhist monasteries that thrive on donations made by tourists and locals.
“Creatives may be used as part of Incredible India 2.0 campaign in Buddhist source markets such as China, Japan, Korea, etc.,” it reads. Authorities says the monasteries are visited by lakhs of tourists every year and can thus be an ideal place to set up souvenir stores and promote local products as well as crafts.
The draft proposes to identify new ski slopes in Kargil, Drass and Zanskar ranges for tourists. The ministry has invited suggestions and feedback for its draft.
Tsering Norbu, a Leh-based tour operator, said that the draft had proposed several new changes that would attract more tourists. “We hope that the draft materialises soon and the tourist operators who have suffered losses due to Covid in the past two years are benefited,” he added. The tourism sector contributes 50% of Ladakh’s GDP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Kolkata Knight Riders snap Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore at IPL auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back Harshal Patel for Rs 10...
Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on hijab row
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Efforts on to retrieve woman's body from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
Rescuers have to be careful not to damage key supporting pil...
CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh
Assistant Commandant SB Tirkey suffers bullet injuries and l...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...