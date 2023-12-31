 Govt flayed over removal of 1962 War hero memorial : The Tribune India

  Govt flayed over removal of 1962 War hero memorial

Govt flayed over removal of 1962 War hero memorial

The demolition of Major Shaitan Singh memorial in Ladakh is extremely painful. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

The Congress today slammed the Central Government over alleged demolition of a war memorial built in the honour of a 1962 War hero. In a post on social media platform X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The news of the demolition in 2021 of the memorial in Chushul, Ladakh, to Major Shaitan Singh, the brave son of Mother India and recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, the great hero of the 1962 Rezang-La war, is extremely painful. According to reports, this was done because, after talks with China, the Indian territory has now become the buffer zone,” Kharge wrote.

It’s painful

Kharge wrote, “Why even after 20 meetings between Modi ji and Xi Jinping since 2014, the Modi government has failed to make India maintain the status quo just like before May 2020 on its share on Depsang Plain, Pangong Tso, Demchok and Gogra-Hotspring areas?”

"The supreme sacrifice of 113 brave soldiers for the defence of Rezang La by C Company of 13 Kumaon under the leadership of Major Shaitan Singh is the pride of the country. It is sad that this government has surrendered to Chinese plans," Kharge said.

