Govt homoeopathy college to come up in Kathua: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 10

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that North India’s first government homoeopathic college, Centrally-funded at a cost of Rs 80 crore, will come up in Jasrota area of Kathua district.

Singh, who was recently declared BJP candidate from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, today visited the proposed site of the college in Jasrota village, where work for the boundary wall has already started. The Minister was briefed by the engineers and senior experts from the Department of Ayush about the institution.

He said the development of the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency, “which began in 2014, will continue uninterrupted till the date of imposition of model code of conduct and will resume immediately after the new government is formed”.

“The proposed structure will include a hospital complex, a college, an administrative block and one hostel each for male and female students,” Jitendra Singh informed.

“It will not only be a boon for aspirants of Homoeopathy degree in North India, which was not available earlier, but will also provide cost effective treatment to needy patients,” he said.

The Minister stated that the experience after Covid has further consolidated this view that traditional Indian methods of medicine and cure have a panacea value. Highlighting the medical infrastructure of Kathua built in the last ten years, Jitendra Singh said the district now has a government medical college and a cancer treatment facility being provided by Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. “The addition of a government homoeopathic college will make Kathua an integrated and cost effective healthcare centre of North India in times to come,” he underlined.

Talking to media, Singh said it is ironic that some of the critics who time to time deny any development having taken place in the constituency over the last 10 years are the ones who are themselves availing the facilities developed in the last 10 years.

“The critics who say that no development has happened are actually admitting their children in the medical colleges and other degree colleges established in the last 10 years,” he said.

