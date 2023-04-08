Govt houses not vacated, Oppn criticises admn

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

The Opposition has lambasted the UT administration for not getting government accommodation vacated from former legislators. A list of 48 unauthorised occupants of government accommodation was submitted before a division bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday while hearing a petition regarding unauthorised occupation of government bungalows and quarters by former ministers and ex-legislators. The next hearing is April 28.

Harsh Dev Singh, leader of the J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), alleged that the Estate Department “sheltered the occupiers.”

Congress leader Ravinder Sharma said most of the occupants were from the BJP while others were staying on court interventions.