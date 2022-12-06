Govt insensitive towards staff’s security: Kashmiri Pandits

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

A day after a terror outfit threatened the Hindu government staff working in the Valley, Kashmiri Pandit (KP) and reserved category employees, who have been protesting in Jammu for over six months, said the government was insensitive towards their security.

The protesters have been demanding their transfer from Kashmir to Jammu. While the Kashmiri Pandit (PM package) employees have been protesting at the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner’s office in Jammu for over 200 days, the reserved category employees’ stir at Ambedkar Chowk has seen nearly 185 days.

The protesters had fled Kashmir to reach Jammu early this year after terrorists gunned down several Hindus in the Valley.

Naresh Bhagat, an employee who has been protesting under the All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees’ group, said the government was insensitive. “The list released by the terror group TRF makes it clear that the terrorists are well aware of the places of postings of Hindu employees along with their names,” he said, questioning if the government was waiting for more targeted killings in Kashmir.

The list released by the TRF, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, has names of 56 Hindu employees out of which some are still working in Kashmir.

A teacher, Vishal Pandit, who is among the protesters in Jammu, said Kashmir was not safe for Hindus anymore.