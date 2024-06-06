 Govt must respect people’s verdict, release Engineer Rashid: PDP chief : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Govt must respect people’s verdict, release Engineer Rashid: PDP chief

Govt must respect people’s verdict, release Engineer Rashid: PDP chief

Jailed leader defeated former CM Omar Abdullah by over 2 lakh votes

Govt must respect people’s verdict, release Engineer Rashid: PDP chief

The mother and son of jailed candidate Engineer Rashid flash the victory sign after the win in the Lok Sabha election. PTI



PTI

Srinagar, June 5

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that the Centre should respect the verdict of the people and release jailed politician Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, following his victory in the Lok Sabha election.

Engineer Rashid, who is in prison in a terror financing case, emerged a giant slayer in Jammu and Kashmir, defeating former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat by a margin of over two lakh votes.

Jail triggers powerful sentiment: Iltija

  • Srinagar: “Jail is a powerful sentiment that resonates deeply with Kashmiris, given that thousands of young Kashmiri men continue to languish in prisons on trumped up charges,” said Iltija Mufti, PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter.
  • She also listed her key takeaways about the General Election in the Valley.
  • Referring to Mian Altaf winning election from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, she said, “Religious influence trumps and trounces good governance and a development agenda.”
  • She said Kashmiris, especially youth and women, voted for and preferred individuals vis-a-vis parties.
  • “It is also safe to assume that the youth here participated in the political process by exercising their right to vote. There is most certainly a yearning and churn for change,” she stated. OC

In a post on X, Mufti said, “Heartfelt congratulations to Mian Altaf, Aga Ruhullah, Engineer Rashid and Haneefa Jan for winning the parliament elections. The Government of India must respect verdict of the people and release Engineer Rashid.”

Echoing Mehbooba’s sentiments, Iltija Mufti, the PDP chief’s daughter and media adviser, also demanded the release of Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

“Congratulations to Ruhullah Mehdi, Mian Altaf sahab, Hanifa Jan and last but certainly not the least Engineer Rashid for their splendid victories. Hope they become powerful voices to articulate the pain and grievances of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who were rendered voiceless since 2019. The Government of India must also release Engineer Rashid immediately,” she posted on X.

The PDP president was defeated in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat by National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmad while his party colleague Aga Roohullah prevailed over PDP youth president Waheed Para in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Mehbooba Mufti #Omar Abdullah #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

What jeopardised things for AAP in Punjab 2 years after landslide victory

2
India

NDA elects PM Modi its leader, passes resolution lauding him

3
Punjab

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

4
Punjab

2 incarcerated Members of Parliament in new Lok Sabha: What the rule book says

5
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

6
Punjab

Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

7
India

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav on same plane to Delhi as NDA, INDIA plan next move

8
India

'Will propose and support Modi for PM'; JD(U) ends suspense ahead of NDA meet today

9
India

Will take steps at right time to realise people’s desire not to be ruled by BJP: Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meet

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut only fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to Lok Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi to take oath as Prime Minister this weekend, invites India's neighbourhood allies for swearing-in ceremony

PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...

Dust storm in Punjab, Chandigarh; trees uprooted, no power for past hours in Ludhiana, Mohali

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House

Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...

Next step at right time, says Kharge after INDIA meet

Next step at right time, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after INDIA meet


Cities

View All

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

All necessary steps being taken to ensure Amritpal Singh's release, says his lawyer

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Amritsar: Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Tewari win battle of ballot

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Court rejects bail to Kejri, extends custody till June 19

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

People rejected corruption, chose development, says BJP

After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

AAP: Committed to support INDIA bloc

Take decision on AAP office space allotment in 6 weeks, High Court asks Centre

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road