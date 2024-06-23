Govt neglect pulling South Kashmir’s happiness index down, says MY Tarigami

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 22

The CPM today criticised the administration for its alleged failure to advance developmental projects in South Kashmir. Despite government claims of progress, the basic infrastructure in the region remains inadequate, the party said.

It said the government apathy had pushed South Kashmir into the “dark age”, leading to a significant decline in the region’s happiness index and a downturn in business for local traders.

Interacting with a public delegation from Anantnag, CPM leader MY Tarigami said the government apathy had crossed limits as the area lacked infrastructure and other facilities despite being vast in size and population.

Tarigami “expressed serious concern over the deteriorated healthcare facilities at MMABM district hospital, which is now a part of the GMC, Anantnag. He said despite the fact that doctors were available at the said healthcare centre, the hospital lacked the advanced equipment in cardiology, neurology and gastroenterology departments. The hospital, he said, also lacked a cancer centre.

“The agriculture sector and its allied wings seem to be deliberately ignored, despite having the potential to spur economic growth and generate employment. On the environment front, the administration has not shown keen interest for the preservation and conservation of the fragile ecology of the district,” Tarigami added.

“The roads, lanes and bylanes of Anantnag town are dilapidated. The happiness index of the town is going down. Traders are also not getting good business,” the former legislator said. “The town doesn’t have a cricket stadium or a community centre,” he added.

Tarigami demanded a comprehensive package for the development of Anantnag area to mitigate sufferings and hardships of the people.

