Govt orders delineation of land in Kathua, Samba

Jammu, December 21

The Revenue Department has issued directions for delineation of lands outside water courses in the twin districts of Samba and Kathua. As per a government order, delineation exercise has been carried out in six villages of the twin districts.

It is pertinent to mention that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had taken notice of the long pending demand of the people for demarcation of land recorded as ‘Gair Mumkin Khad’ and issued directions for taking up the delineation exercise. The process of delineation had gathered momentum after this directive.

“A detailed scientific procedure was finalised for delineation/ demarcation of lands falling within and outside water bodies. Three tier UT Level, divisional level and district level committees had been constituted and with necessary technical assistance from Irrigation and Flood Control Department, khad lands in various parts of Jammu division are presently under process of delineation,” an official said.

Revenue Department has previously carried out delineation in seven villages of Jammu, Samba and Kathua on the recommendation of the three tier committee constituted for the purpose. As per the instant order, delineation has now been carried out in Katli and Bandheri villages of Samba and Taraf Manjli, Majra, Bhagthali and Maqsoospur villages of Kathua.

Land in excess of 8,000 kanals has been delineated as falling within and outside water bodies. Some of the delineated land is being made available to development projects like industrial estates.

