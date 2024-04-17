Govt prioritised Udhampur’s growth: Minister

Jammu, April 16
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and BJP candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only absolutely familiar with the topography as well as the advantages and constraints of this region but had also been always forthcoming in giving priority to the development in order to make up for the “lapses of over a half of century” of the Congress rule.
Singh said, “It is not an ordinary thing that the Prime Minister of the country thinks of Udhampur and its people in such minute detail that he also hoped to come back next time to be served with a Kalari (cheese product)”.
Singh said, “For nearly 60 years, Udhampur had been deprived of all the development and most of the representatives elected from here preferred to nurse their own vested interests instead of taking up people’s cause. It is only during the last 10 years after 2014 that Udhampur got a network of roads, and for the last three consecutive years it has been rated among the top three districts of India as far as the construction of the rural roads under Central PMGSY scheme is concerned.”
He further said that it is during these 10 years that with the personal indulgence of PM Modi, the national level Shahpur-Kandi project was revived after 30 years.
