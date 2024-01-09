Govt services being delivered without bias: Union Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 8

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency has achieved near saturation in all Central schemes.

The minister said out of 500-odd constituencies in the country, the Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat stands out in terms of completion of developmental works. He said, “It is the only constituency in the country which has three Centrally-aided medical colleges in the districts of Udhampur, Kathua and Doda. As far as implementation of welfare schemes is concerned, the constituency is also among the first.”

“These schemes include such as Kisan Credit Card, PM Ujjwal Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, being covered under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,” the minister said while speaking at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event held at Panchayat Bhorthain North in Kathua on Monday.

The minister was updated by the administration that while in agriculture related schemes like Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and PM Ujjwal Yojana, nearly 100 per cent saturation has been achieved, Ayushman Card has achieved nearly 99 per cent target and pace has been substantially increased for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which has proved to be a game-changer by providing pucca houses to the poor.

The minister stated that through the over 50-day yatra, there has been a change in mindset and social culture, adding that previously, people had to go to the government departments and officials to get their work done, and seek delivery of services. “That has been changed as it is now the government that has come to the doorsteps of citizens to serve them directly. This has transformed the existing work culture,” he added.

The minister said people’s representatives are delivering services without any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed or religion. This has brought a positive change in social attitudes, psyche as well as behaviour, he said.

