Govt should apologise for Pulwama attack: J&K Congress

Srinagar, April 16

J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday said PM Narendra Modi and the government should apologise to the nation for the “lapses that led to the Pulwama terror attack”. Wani, accompanied by more than a dozen Congress workers, visited Lethpora and paid floral tributes to the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the attack in February 2019.

“This is the place where 40 CRPF jawans were blown up and martyred. Today, the entire nation is in tears because former Governor Satya Pal Malik has revealed that the government did not provide them aircraft to travel. If the aircraft had been provided, the jawans would not have been martyred,” he said.

“PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister, Defence Minister and the entire government should apologise to the nation for the lapses,” Wani told reporters at Lethpora.

Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front staged a protest against Governor Satya Pal Malik over his statement on the Pulwama attack in Jammu. — Agencies