Govt to lift AFSPA from Jammu?

PTI

New Delhi, April 4

Speculation is rife over the possibility of lifting AFSPA from some parts of Jammu and Kashmir after the controversial law was partially removed from Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal.

Under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA), a geographical location is declared as disturbed area to facilitate operations of the armed forces.

“A highly sensitive decision like AFSPA withdrawal from some parts of J&K can be taken only at the highest political level,” a senior government official said when asked about the matter.

There has been speculation that to send a positive political message, the government, if it takes any decision, may first make an analysis of the security situation of Jammu city only. “Any consideration on tweaking the AFSPA in Kashmir is very unlikely,” the official added. —

