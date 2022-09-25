Govt to provide 50 trucks for tribals’ seasonal migration

Ramban/Jammu, September 24
The authorities in Ramban will make available 50 trucks to transport the tribal families returning to Jammu from the highland pastures of Kashmir. The foot movement of nomadic families with their livestock has been banned to ensure hassle-free vehicular traffic on the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said.
Quoting a recent order by Ramban District Magistrate Mussarat Islam, officials said Sub-divisional Magistrate Banihal Zahir Abbas had been appointed as nodal officer to oversee the migration plan. The nodal officer will be assisted by Assistant Regional Transport Officer Samrinder Singh and Road Transport Corporation’s Manager Rajesh. Their mobile numbers have been designated as helpline numbers.
Every year, lakhs of people from nomadic tribes, mainly Gujjars and Bakerwals, migrate to the Valley when temperature soars in the plains of Jammu in April-May before returning ahead of the onset of winter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...