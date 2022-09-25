Govt to provide 50 trucks for tribals’ seasonal migration

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, September 24

The authorities in Ramban will make available 50 trucks to transport the tribal families returning to Jammu from the highland pastures of Kashmir. The foot movement of nomadic families with their livestock has been banned to ensure hassle-free vehicular traffic on the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said.

Quoting a recent order by Ramban District Magistrate Mussarat Islam, officials said Sub-divisional Magistrate Banihal Zahir Abbas had been appointed as nodal officer to oversee the migration plan. The nodal officer will be assisted by Assistant Regional Transport Officer Samrinder Singh and Road Transport Corporation’s Manager Rajesh. Their mobile numbers have been designated as helpline numbers.

Every year, lakhs of people from nomadic tribes, mainly Gujjars and Bakerwals, migrate to the Valley when temperature soars in the plains of Jammu in April-May before returning ahead of the onset of winter.