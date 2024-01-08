Govt urged to help bring student’s body from Iran

Srinagar, January 7
The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) today appealed the External Affairs Ministry for assistance in repatriating a Kashmiri student’s body who had died in Iran.
Mohammad Arsalan Kanjwal, a fourth-year MBBS student at an Iranian medical university, belonged to Noor Bagh, Sopore, and had died due to sudden cardiac arrest, the JKSA said.
JKSA head Nasir Khuehami said the association was in touch with the MEA and the office of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, insisting on need to expedite the repatriation process.
Sopore Additional Deputy Commissioner Shabir Ahmad Raina sought the divisional commissioner’s intervention to facilitate the return of the body.
