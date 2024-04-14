Govts formed through poll, not dynasty, says Farooq

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

Rejecting the allegations of dynastic politics, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah today said the INDIA bloc would win all six seats of J&K and Ladakh as political parties form governments through elections, not through dynasties.

“An industrialist makes their children industrialists, but do they have to get votes? An actor makes his children actors but do they have to get votes? We need to get votes, need to meet people and work for them,” Farooq said. He said that in the BJP, many people were dynasts. He said it was up to the people whether to reject political parties or not.

“We have to work for the people. We have to seek votes and if we do not work they will reject us,” he added. “Where is dynasty in this,” he added. “We know how to strategise things, and it won’t be good to unbox everything.”

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah said Farooq not contesting the Lok Sabha elections does not signal an end to his electoral career. “With my father, I have learnt over time that you never say never, ever. So until the very last breath, and may God give him many more of them, do not ever write him off for anything,” Omar said.

